IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025: How to raise objections at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) mains exam answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- www.ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains exam was held on October 12.

The candidates who wish to raise objections on IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025 can do so on the official website- ibps.in. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO Mains answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers, submitting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee, click on submit. Save IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Mains Analysis 2025

The candidates who had appeared for PO Mains analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. Section-wise, Reasoning, Data Analysis and Interpretation sections were reviewed as a bit conceptual, while English Language, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness sections analysed as moderately difficult.

How to download IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025

The candidates can check and download IBPS PO Mains answer key on the IBPS portal- www.ibps.in.

After reviewing the objections raised on answer key, IBPS will release the final answer key and result. The candidates can check IBPS PO Mains final answer key and result on the official website- ibps.in.

