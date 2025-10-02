IBPS PO Mains admit card 2025 out at ibps.in; exam date, download link IBPS PO Mains admit card 2025: The IBPS PO Mains hall ticket is available for download on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains is scheduled to be held on October 12.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Mains admit card 2025. The IBPS PO Mains hall ticket is available for download on the official website- ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains is scheduled to be held on October 12.

The IBPS PO Mains hall ticket login credentials are- application number and date of birth. To download IBPS PO Mains admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO Mains admit card 2025 PDF link. IBPS PO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save IBPS PO mains admit card PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS PO Mains admit card 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- registration number, password

IBPS PO Mains admit card will be available for download

Save IBPS PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Mains admit card 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IBPS PO Mains exam centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on IBPS PO Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.