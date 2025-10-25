IBPS Clerk Prelims result date 2025: When will IBPS prelims result be out? Direct link IBPS Clerk Prelims result date 2025: IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard will soon be released at ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard pdf.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the result for the Clerk Prelims exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims can check the result on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS Clerk prelims was held on October 4, 5 and 11.

For the IBPS Prelims aspirants, the answer key is likely to be out by next week, following which the final answer key and result can be expected by November-end. IBPS Clerk Prelims answer key once released, will be available on the official portal- ibps.in.

To download IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on answer key PDF link. IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk prelims answer key 2025: How to raise objections at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supportive document PDF

IBPS Clerk prelims result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF

Visit the official website, ibps.in Click on IBPS Clerk prelims result link It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha Click on login IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen Download and save the document for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Marks scored in each section

Overall marks

Qualifying Status

Cut off for each section

Overall cut off marks.

The qualified candidates in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.