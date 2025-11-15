IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 link at ibps.in soon; steps to download scorecard PDF IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025 will be available soon on the official website- ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk prelims exam result 2025 will be available soon on the official website- ibps.in, the candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard on the official portal. IBPS Clerk prelims was held on October 4, 5 and 11.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF: How to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims result link

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha

Click on login

IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Marks scored in each section

Overall marks

Qualifying Status

Cut off for each section

Overall cut off marks.

The qualified candidates in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 13,533 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate across public sector banks. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary between Rs 28,000 to 30,000.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.