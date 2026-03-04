IBPS clerk mains result 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the clerk mains result 2025. The candidates can check the IBPS clerk mains result 2025 on the official website - ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. IBPS Clerk Mains scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number or roll number, password or date of birth. IBPS Clerk Mains exam was held on November 29.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download IBPS clerk mains scorecard pdf.

How to download IBPS clerk mains scorecard PDF

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on IBPS clerk mains scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number or roll number, password or date of birth as the login credentials

IBPS clerk mains scorecard pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save IBPS clerk mains scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS clerk mains scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details.

Please note that the result link will remain active until April 1, 2026. Candidates should download their scorecard within this period.

What next?

Candidates who have qualified in the Mains exam will be called for document verification and medical assessment. The recruitment drive is being held for 15,684 posts. The initial salary package is about Rs 40,000 to 42,000 per month.

The preliminary exam was held on October 4, 5, and 11 and the result announced on November 20, 2025.

For details on IBPS clerk exam, please visit the official website - ibps.in.