IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 OUT on ibps.in, direct link

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for IBPS Clerk Main Examination 2023 on September 26. Candidates who have qualified for the CRP CLERKS-XIII main exam can download the admit card online through the official website-- ibps.in.

Aspirants will have to key in their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to download the IBPS Clerk hall ticket. The admit card download link will be activated between September 26 and October 7, 2023. The candidates can download their call letters by following the simple steps provided below.

IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, 'IBPS Clerk Main Admit card 2023'

On the next window, you need to log in with your credentials and click on the submit button

IBPS Clerk Main Admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and print the IBPS Clerk admit card PDF for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2023