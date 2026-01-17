IBPS calendar released for PO, Clerk, RRB exams 2026-27; Here's complete schedule IBPS calendar 2026-27: IBPS preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) will be held on August 22 and 23, Main exam on October 4, 2026. Check IBPS recruitment exam 2026-27 complete schedule here.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative exam calendar 2026-27 for various recruitment exams. Candidates preparing for IBPS recruitment 2026 exams can check the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS PSB- CRP PO/ MT-XVI Exam 2026

According to the notice, the IBPS preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) will be held on August 22 and 23, Main exam on October 4, 2026. The IBPS Specialist Officers (SPL) preliminary exam is scheduled for August 29, Main exam is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026. The Customer Service Associates (CSA) preliminary exam will be held on October 10 and 11, Main exam on December 27, 2026.

IBPS RRBs - CRP RRBs-XV (Officers Scale I, II & III), Office Assistant Exam 2026

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale One preliminary exam 2026 will be held on November 21 and 22, Main exam on December 20, 2026. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III Main exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 20. The IBPS RRB Office Assistants preliminary exam 2026 will be held on December 6, 12 and 13, Main exam is scheduled for January 30, 2027.

IBPS Recruitment 2026-27: Registration Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the registration process online. The candidates will have to upload the following documents during the registration procedure.

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.

Candidates have been advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

For details on IBPS exam calendar 2026-27, please visit the official website- ibps.in.