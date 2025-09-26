IB SA admit card 2025 out at mha.gov.in; Steps to download, login credentials IB SA admit card 2025: The candidates can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- mha.gov.in. The IB SA hall ticket login credentials are- User ID and password. IB SA exam is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30.

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/ Executive Examination 2025 admit card has been released. The candidates can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- mha.gov.in. The IB SA hall ticket login credentials are- User ID and password. IB SA exam is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30, 2025.

IB SA hall ticket PDF: Steps to download at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on IB SA hall ticket PDF link

Enter User ID and password as the required login credentials

IB SA hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save IB SA admit card PDF and take a print out.

IB SA hall ticket PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, details.

IB SA Exam Centre Guidelines

Reporting time: IB SA exam will be held in four shifts; shift one from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, shift two- 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, shift three- 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, shift four- 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm. The reporting time for shift one is 7 am, shift two- 10 am, shift three- 1 pm, shift four- 4 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on IB SA exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.