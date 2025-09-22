IB ACIO Result Date 2025: When will IB ACIO result be out? IB ACIO Result Date 2025: IB ACIO result 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- mha.gov.in. Know how to download IB ACIO scorecard PDF

The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) result 2025 is likely to be released soon. The candidates can check IB ACIO result on the official website- mha.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. As the IB ACIO answer key has been out, the candidates can expect the result on the official portal- mha.gov.in soon. IB ACIO Tier One exam was held on September 16, 17 and 18.

To check and download IB ACIO scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and clikc on scorecard PDF link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. IB ACIO scorecard PDF will be available for download, save IB ACIO scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IB ACIO scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Merit List 2025 PDF: How to download at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in Click on IB ACIO toppers list PDF link IB ACIO merit list PDF will be available for download Save IB ACIO toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to check IB ACIO answer key 2025

To check and download IB ACIO answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on IB ACIO answer key PDF link. IB ACIO answer key 2025 pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save IB ACIO answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on IB ACIO answer key 2025 at mha.gov.in

For details on IB ACIO exam result 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.