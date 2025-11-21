IB ACIO Result 2025 out at mha.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF IB ACIO Result 2025: The candidates can check IB ACIO result on the official website- mha.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment exam result 2025 has been released, the candidates can check IB ACIO result on the official website- mha.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. IB ACIO Tier One exam was held on September 16, 17 and 18.

IB ACIO scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on IB ACIO scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

IB ACIO scorecard will be available for download

Save IB ACIO scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on IB ACIO exam result 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.