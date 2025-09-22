IB ACIO answer key 2025 out at mha.gov.in; How to raise objections IB ACIO answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download IB ACIO answer key 2025 on the official website- mha.gov.in

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) answer key has been released. The candidates can check and download IB ACIO answer key 2025 on the official website- mha.gov.in.