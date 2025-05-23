IAF Group C Notification 2025: Check dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, salary, more The Indian Air Force is hiring candidates for multiple positions like Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Clerk, Hindi Typist, Cook, Storekeeper, Carpenter, Painter, and more. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their application forms before the last date. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C civilian posts in 2025. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms by June 15. Interested and eligible candidates must send their application forms by post to their nearest Air Force Station.

153 vacancies to be recruited

This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 153 candidates for civilian roles like Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Clerk, Hindi Typist, Cook, Storekeeper, Carpenter, Painter, and more. These vacancies are available for all sections of the society, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. Special seats are also kept for people with disabilities and former defence personnel. Among all, the highest number of vacancies is available for Multi-Tasking Staff. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other essential details before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Post-wise qualification details are as follows:-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on a computer.

Hindi Typist: 12th pass; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on a computer.

Store Keeper: 12th Class or equivalent qualification.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation or equivalent; valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles.

Cook: 10th pass; Certificate or diploma in catering and 1 year experience.

Painter/Carpenter (Skilled): 10th pass; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of the respective trade, or Ex-servicemen in the appropriate trade.

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 10th pass or equivalent.

Laundryman/Mess Staff: 10th pass or equivalent; 1 year experience.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 10th pass or equivalent; 1 year experience.

Vulcaniser: 10th pass or equivalent, or Ex-servicemen in the appropriate trade.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.)

Salary

Level-1 Posts (MTS, Mess Staff, Laundryman, HKS, Vulcaniser): As per Pay Matrix 7th CPC.

Level-2 Posts (LDC, Hindi Typist, Store Keeper, CMTD (OG), Cook (OG), Painter (SK), Carpenter (SK)): As per Pay Matrix 7th CPC.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves scrutiny of applications, followed by written test, Skill/Practical/Physical Test, and document verification. Those who qualify the first state of the recruitment process will be called for further rounds.

How to apply?

Prepare the application form in the prescribed format.

Ensure the application is duly supported with self-attested copies of all required documents:Educational Qualification certificates, Age proof, Technical Qualification certificates (if any), Experience Certificate (if applicable),

Caste Certificate, EWS certificate, if applicable, Discharge book photocopy for Ex-servicemen (self-attested), if applicable, PwBD certificate if applicable.

Affix a recent passport-size photograph (self-attested) on the application form.

Include any other supporting documents (self-attested).

Enclose a self-addressed envelope with a Rs. 10/- postage stamp pasted on it. The address should be typed in English/Hindi.

Mention the name of the post applying for at the top of the envelope, “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______ AND CATEGORY ______”.

Send the application to the concerned Air Force Station as per your choice within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. A separate application should be forwarded for each post.

Two additional passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form) should be included.

Application Fees for IAF Group C Posts

No application fees are required to be paid by the candidates.

Official Website: Indian Air Force

