IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Registration begins, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025 registration has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of IAF - agnipathvayu.cdac.in, from today onwards, July 11.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the registration process for Agniveer Vayu positions under the Agnipath scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 11, 2025, until July 31, 2025, through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. This opportunity is available for unmarried males and females for four years. The selection test will start on September 25, 2025.

Educational Qualification

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics

and English from Education Boards with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three-year Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). or Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics with 50 per cent marks.

Other than science subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Click on the 'announcement' section. Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents required

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate. Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet. OR 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Marks sheet (if applying on the basis of 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma from a Government-recognised polytechnic in the prescribed stream) and Intermediate/Matriculation marks sheet (if English is not a subject in the Diploma Course). OR 2 Yrs Vocational Course marks sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics. Higher education Qualification/Additional skill certificates, if any. Passport size recent colour photograph (taken not before June 2024) of size 10 KB to 50 KB (front portrait in light background without facemask and headgear except for Sikhs). The photograph is to be taken with the candidate holding a black slate in front of his/her chest with his/her name and date of photograph taken, clearly written on it with white chalk in capital letters. Change in appearance, like a growing beard, head gear etc., in comparison to the photograph, may result in cancellation of candidature for STAR online examination and Phase-II. Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB). Candidate’s signature image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB). Candidate’s parents (Father/Mother) / Guardian’s signature image (if the candidate is below 18 years on the date of filling the online application).

Application Fee

While submitting the online application forms, the candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 550- plus GST by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through the payment gateway. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions/ steps given on the payment gateway, and also print/ keep the transaction details.