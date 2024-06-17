IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Notification released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : IAF IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a notification for agniveervayu intake 02/2022 under the agnipath scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 8 at the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date for submission of the online application is July 28. When submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 550. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through a payment gateway.

As per the official notification, IAF Agniveer exam 2024 will be conducted on October 18 at various exam centres. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. or Passed Three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile /Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State, and UT recognized Polytechnic institutes with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. OR Passed two years of Vocational Courses from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English in Vocational Courses.

Age Limit:

Candidates born between 03 July 2004 and 03 January 2008 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be made based on the candidates' performance in the online test, physical efficiency test, and document verification.

Documents Required