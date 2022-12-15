Follow us on Image Source : PTI HTET Result 2022: BSEH releases important notice, says 'IRIS biometric verification mandatory'

HTET Result 2022: Candidates are eagerly waiting for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result 2022. It is expected that the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon release the result on the official website. As per news reports, BSEH can release the HTET Result 2022 by December 21, 2022. BSEH on Wednesday released an important notice and informed the candidates that IRIS biometric verification is now made mandatory before the result.

According to the official notice released by the BSEH, the IRIS biometric verification process will commence on December 16, 2022, and the last date for the process is December 17, 2022. This process will take place across the state. The official notice informed that the HTET Exam 2022 candidates have to appear for the verification process according to their roll numbers. It is expected that the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the result by December 21, 2022.

HTET 2022 candidates can check their results on the official website- bseh.org.in. For the verification process, candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID proof with them. Candidates have been informed about their designated verification centre. According to the official notice, verification centres have been set up in all 22 districts of the state by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH).

Candidates must note that the HTET Result 2022 will be declared for those only who appeared for the IRIS verification process. The official notice has been attached here, candidates can check the address of the designated verification centre. The HTET 2022 Exam was conducted in 1,046 exam centres across the state. The answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates are now waiting for the result and final answer key.

BSEH has not informed about the result date. It is anticipated that the board will declare the result on December 21, 2022.

Also Read | RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam date 2022 released! check here how to download admit card

Also Read | Sarkari Naukari: 1,673 vacant posts in CBI, Government in Lok Sabha