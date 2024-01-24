HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 released at hssc.gov.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 download link is available at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Group C against advertisement number 3/2023. All those who applied for HSSC Group C exam 2023-24 can download their call letters from the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the HSSC group C recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 in two shifts- a first shift from 10:15 am to 12:00 pm, and the second shift from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates can check their exact exam schedule for the HSSC Group C exam 2024 on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

How to download HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024?

To download HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024, the candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 download link'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the login credentials and click on 'submit' button

HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 and save it for future reference

HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 direct download link

31, 529 vacancies to be recruited for Group C Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 31, 529 vacancies for various posts of Group C in various departments, boards, and corporations of the Haryana Government. Presently, the admit cards have been released for groups 20, 44, and 50.

Not to forget THESE essential documents while appearing for the exam

Candidates who are appearing in the said exam are required to bring a legibly printed admit card with a recent coloured photo, pasted on admit card at mark B duly self-attested, and one identity proof in original with a photo like a Driving license, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, etc at the exam centre failing which candidates won't be permitted to enter in the examination hall.

