HSSC CET Group C result 2025 out at hssc.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the Common Eligibility Test (CET) results for Group C exam. The candidates who had appeared for the Group C CET exam can check the result on the official website- hssc.gov.in. HSSC CET exam was held on July 26 and 27, 2025 where a total of 13.47 lakh candidates appeared.

The candidates can follow these steps to check HSSC CET Group C result 2025. To check HSSC CET Group C result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- hssc.gov.in and click on HSSC CET Group C result 2025 link. Enter the login credentials- registered mobile number and password. HSSC CET Group C scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save HSSC CET Group C scorecard PDF and take a print out.

HSSC CET Group C scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

HSSC will also release the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks, merit list for Group C CET. To download HSSC Group C CET merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- hssc.gov.in and click on Group C CET toppers list PDF link. HSSC Group C merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a hard copy out of it.

Qualifying marks

The candidates belong to general category need to secure at least 50 per cent marks, while 40 per cent marks for candidates belong to the reserved category.

For details on HSSC CET Group C exam 2025, please visit the official website- hssc.gov.in.