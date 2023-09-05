HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023 OUT at hpsc.gov.in, direct link, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023 download link active

HPSC PGT Hall Ticket 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission has issued the admit card for Haryana Post Graduate Teacher (HPSC PGT) exam 2023. The admit card is hosted on the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023 by logging in through their registered mobile number and given captcha code.

HPSC will conduct the PGT examination on September 9 and 10, 2023. The exam will be organised in two shifts-- the first shift will be held in the morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The HPSC PGT exam will be held for a total of nine subjects-- Commerce, Mathematics, Hindi, Chemistry, English, Physics, Economics, Biology and History. Candidates must carry the hard copy of hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.

How to Download HPSC PGT Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission at hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads, "Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023"

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registered mobile number in the given spaces and click on the submit button

Step 4: The HPSC PGT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned in the hall ticket

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

Direct Link: HPSC PGT Hall Ticket 2023