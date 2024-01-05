HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) exam 2024: Registrations begins today at hpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HPSC HCS Judicial Branch exam 2024 Registrations begins today

HPSC HCS 2024: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is all set to start the registration process for HCS (Judicial Branch) examination 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications for the HPSC HCS exam is January 31.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 174 vacancies, of which, 129 are actual vacancies and 45 anticipated vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service cadre. The selection of the candidates will be done in three stages - prelims, mains and interviews. Those selected in the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. Selected candidates will be called for an interview. The main exam is likely to be conducted in June and July. The schedule for viva voce/interview will be announced later.

Who is eligible?

Candidates with a law graduation degree are eligible to apply for the above recruitment exam. The candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years of age as on January 31, 2024. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the application procedure?

Visit the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in

Click on the application link available on the home page and then click on the HPSC HCS Exam 2024 link

Register yourself log in and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form, download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference

Application Fee

Male candidates of the general category and all reserved categories including dependent sons of e-sainiks of Haryana have to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Female candidates have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. Candidates can visit the official website of HPSC for more related details.

What is the exam scheme of HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) exam?

The Preliminary Examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the Main Written Examination which shall be of subjective/narrative type. The OMR Sheets (Answer Sheers) will be scanned by the Computer. So there is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of these OMR Sheets. The question paper for the Preliminary Examination shall be of two hours duration. lt shall consist of 125 questions and each question shall carry 04 marks and for every wrong answer 0.8 mark i.e. 20% or say l/5th mark shall be deducted.