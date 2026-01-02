HP TET November exam result 2025 out on hpbose.org; how to download scorecard PDF HP TET November exam result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. Know how to download HP TET November scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. HP TET was earlier held from November 2 to 16, 2025.

In order to download HP TET November 2025 scorecard, the candidates are required to enter their credentials such as roll number, and application number on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download the HP TET November 2025 result.

How to download HP TET November 2025 scorecard PDF

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Navigate the link to the 'HP TET November 2025 result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

HP TET November 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save HP TET November 2024 result for future reference.

HPTET provisional answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 2. The candidates can check and download HPTET answer key on the official website- hpbose.org. To download HPTET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the offical website- hpbose.org and click on HPTET answer key PDF link. HPTET answer key is now available for download on the screen, save HPTET answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to download HPTET final answer key 2025 at hpbose.org

HPTET final answer key 2025 is available on the official website- hpbose.org. The candidates can check and download HPTET final answer key 2025 PDF on the official website- hpbose.org.

Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Click on HPTET final answer key 2025 PDF link

HPTET final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save HPTET final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

HPTET Qualifying marks

For general category, the HPTET qualifying marks is 90, reserved category candidates is 82.5.

For details on HPTET 2025, please visit the official website- hpbose.org.