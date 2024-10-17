Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 today at hssc.gov.in, how and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana HSSC Group C and D Results 2024 today

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to announce the Group C and D recruitment exam results today, October 17. Candidates who appeared for these exams can download their results by visiting the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

As per the information shared by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana CET group C and D results will be announced today before his oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing a BJP meeting held in Panchkula on October 16, he confirmed the result date. He said ''I announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be announced today, October 17.''

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024: Where to download?

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number and password

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 for future reference

Initially, Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 were scheduled for Monday, October 14, but was delayed due to a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana court challenging the state's policy of awarding five additional marks to Haryana residents. Another reason for postponing the result was the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, according to HSSC officials.

Commenting on the matter, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The delay in releasing the results is unfortunate, but the authorities are working diligently to ensure accuracy and fairness. We understand the concerns of those awaiting the results, and we urge everyone to remain patient. It will be published soon, and candidates should only trust information from official sources.” This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 24,800 vacancies in the state government departments.