Haryana CET 2022 detailed scores OUT at hssc.gov.in, over 2 lakh candidates pass

Haryana CET Result: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the detailed scores for Common Entrance Test (Haryana CET-2022) for Group C posts. Candidates who took the exam can check the detailed scores in the merit list available on the official website-- hssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, more than two lakh candidates (2,02,135) have qualified the Haryana CET-2022 examination.

The Commission has released the list of qualified candidates which includes their name, registration number, father's name, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, address, CET written marks, quota marks, and grand total. The HSSC has conducted the application process for CET-2022 examination between June 17 and July 8, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode on November 5 and 6, 2022.

As per the reports, nearly 11 lakh candidates have appeared for the written examination. The result for the same was announced on January 10, 2023. HSSC conducts CET examination to recruit candidates to various Group C and D posts in the state.

Haryana CET 2022 Scores: How to check