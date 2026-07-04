Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims result 2026 OUT at sebexam.org; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test Secondary (TAT-S) 2026 preliminary exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF on the official website - sebexam.org. Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Gujarat TAT was held on May 3, the answer key got released on May 16 and candidates were provided with options to raise objections on answer key till May 25.

How to download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF

The candidates can check and download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF on the official website - sebexam.org. To download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - sebexam.org and click on Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - sebexam.org

Click on Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF: How to download at sebexam.org

The candidates can check and download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF on the official portal - sebexam.org. To download Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - sebexam.org and click on roll number-wise list PDF link.

Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download, save TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sebexam.org

Click on Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF link

Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download

Save Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

For details on Gujarat TAT Secondary prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - sebexam.org.

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