EMRS Recruitment registration 2025 deadline extended; know how to apply at examinationservices.nic.in

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has extended the registration deadline to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts is October 28 (11:55 PM), the registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 23.
The candidates who wish to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts can do it on the official website- examinationservices.nic.in. EMRS recruitment drive is being held to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions.
To apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions, candidates need to visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in and click on the respective application process link for the teaching and non-teaching positions. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out.
EMRS Recruitment registration 2025: How to apply at examinationservices.nic.in
- Visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in
- Click on the application process link for the teaching and non-teaching posts you wish to apply
- Enter details in the application form and upload required documents
- Pay the application fee and click on submit
- Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out.
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications
- Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12 years of experience
- PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree
- Accountant- Commerce degree
- JSA - 12th pass and possessing a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.
- Lab Attendant - 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit
- Principal - 50 years
- PGT - 40 years
- Accountant - 30 years
- JSA - 30 years
- Lab Attendant - 30 years.
EMRS Recruitment 2025: Salary
- Principal posts: Rs 78,800 to 2.09 lakh
- Post Graduate Teachers: Rs 47,600- 1.51 lakh.
- Trained Graduate Teachers: Rs 44,900- 1.42 lakh.
For details on EMRS Recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in.