EMRS Recruitment registration 2025 deadline extended; know how to apply at examinationservices.nic.in EMRS Recruitment registration 2025: The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts is October 28. Apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts at examinationservices.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has extended the registration deadline to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts is October 28 (11:55 PM), the registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 23.

The candidates who wish to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts can do it on the official website- examinationservices.nic.in. EMRS recruitment drive is being held to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions.

To apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions, candidates need to visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in and click on the respective application process link for the teaching and non-teaching positions. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out.

EMRS Recruitment registration 2025: How to apply at examinationservices.nic.in

Visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in

Click on the application process link for the teaching and non-teaching posts you wish to apply

Enter details in the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12 years of experience

PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree

Accountant- Commerce degree

JSA - 12th pass and possessing a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant - 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Principal - 50 years

PGT - 40 years

Accountant - 30 years

JSA - 30 years

Lab Attendant - 30 years.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Salary

Principal posts: Rs 78,800 to 2.09 lakh

Post Graduate Teachers: Rs 47,600- 1.51 lakh.

Trained Graduate Teachers: Rs 44,900- 1.42 lakh.

For details on EMRS Recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in.