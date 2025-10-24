EMRS Recruitment registration 2025 deadline extended; know how to apply at examinationservices.nic.in

Advertisement
EMRS Recruitment registration 2025: The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts is October 28. Apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts at examinationservices.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has extended the registration deadline to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts. The last date to apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts is October 28 (11:55 PM), the registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 23.  

The candidates who wish to apply for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts can do it on the official website- examinationservices.nic.in. EMRS recruitment drive is being held to recruit 7,276 candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions. 

To apply for EMRS teaching and non-teaching positions, candidates need to visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in and click on the respective application process link for the teaching and non-teaching positions. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out. 

EMRS Recruitment registration 2025: How to apply at examinationservices.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in  
  • Click on the application process link for the teaching and non-teaching posts you wish to apply 
  • Enter details in the application form and upload required documents 
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit 
  • Save EMRS teaching and non-teaching application form PDF and take a print out. 

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications 

  • Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12  years of experience
  • PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree
  • Accountant- Commerce degree 
  • JSA - 12th pass and possessing a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.
  • Lab Attendant - 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.  

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit  

  • Principal -  50 years
  • PGT - 40 years
  • Accountant - 30 years
  • JSA - 30 years
  • Lab Attendant - 30 years.  

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Salary 

  • Principal posts: Rs 78,800 to 2.09 lakh 
  • Post Graduate Teachers: Rs 47,600- 1.51 lakh. 
  • Trained Graduate Teachers: Rs 44,900- 1.42 lakh. 

For details on EMRS Recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- examinationservices.nic.in.  

