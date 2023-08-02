EMRS Recruitment 2023: Registration last date for 4,062 teaching, non teaching posts extended

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Application Form: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has extended the registration last date for recruitment to the posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. Aspiring candidates can now submit applications online on emrs.tribal.gov.in till August 18, 2023.
EMRS will fill a total of 4,062 teaching and non-teaching posts through this recruitment process. Applicants holding graduation, post-graduation, class 12th exam certificate, and 10th exam certificate are eligible to apply for EMRS recruitment. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure consisting application procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details before filling in the application form.
ALSO READ | UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification OUT, registration begins at upsssc.gov.in
ALSO READ | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Centre to hire 38,800 teachers, support staff for Eklavya model schools in 3 years
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Principal- 303 Posts
- PGT - 2266 Posts
- Accountant- 361 Posts
- JSA- 759 Posts
- Lab Attendant- 373 Posts
Total Posts - 4062
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal- Candidate must have a master's degree and BEd degree with 12 years of experience
- PGT - Applicant must have a master's degree with BEd degree
- Accountant- Applicant must have a degree in Commerce stream.
- JSA- Candidate should have cleared class 12th and should have a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.
- Lab Attendant- Candidate should have cleared 10th class and have a certificate/ diploma in laboratory technique or have passed 12th class with science stream.
Age Limit
- Principal - 50 years
- PGT - 40 years
- Accountant - 30 years
- JSA - 30 years
- Lab Attendant - 30 years
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Salary
- Principal - Rs 78,800-2,09,200
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 47,600-1,51,100
- Accountant - Rs 35,400-1,12,400
- JSA - Rs 19,900-63,200
- Lab Attendant - Rs 18,000-56,900
EMRS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- First of all, candidates are required to visit the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in.
- Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage.
- Next find and click on the EMRS teaching, non-teaching recruitment registration link
- Fill in the application form as instructed and upload all the required documents
- Cross-check application form before final submission and pay the application fee
- Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.