EMRS Recruitment 2023: Registration last date for 4,062 teaching, non teaching posts extended

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Application Form: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has extended the registration last date for recruitment to the posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. Aspiring candidates can now submit applications online on emrs.tribal.gov.in till August 18, 2023.

EMRS will fill a total of 4,062 teaching and non-teaching posts through this recruitment process. Applicants holding graduation, post-graduation, class 12th exam certificate, and 10th exam certificate are eligible to apply for EMRS recruitment. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure consisting application procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details before filling in the application form.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Principal- 303 Posts

PGT - 2266 Posts

Accountant- 361 Posts

JSA- 759 Posts

Lab Attendant- 373 Posts

Total Posts - 4062

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal- Candidate must have a master's degree and BEd degree with 12 years of experience PGT - Applicant must have a master's degree with BEd degree Accountant- Applicant must have a degree in Commerce stream. JSA- Candidate should have cleared class 12th and should have a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing. Lab Attendant- Candidate should have cleared 10th class and have a certificate/ diploma in laboratory technique or have passed 12th class with science stream.

Age Limit

Principal - 50 years

PGT - 40 years

Accountant - 30 years

JSA - 30 years

Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Salary

Principal - Rs 78,800-2,09,200

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 47,600-1,51,100

Accountant - Rs 35,400-1,12,400

JSA - Rs 19,900-63,200

Lab Attendant - Rs 18,000-56,900

