EMRS admit card 2025 out at nests.tribal.gov.in; how to download EMRS admit card 2025: EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 is scheduled to be held on December 13, 14 and 21. Know how to download hall ticket at emrs.tribal.gov.in and nests.tribal.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) SSE admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download EMRS hall ticket PDF on the official websites- emrs.tribal.gov.in and nests.tribal.gov.in. EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 is scheduled to be held on December 13, 14 and 21.

The candidates can follow these steps to download EMRS Staff Selection Exam hall ticket. To download EMRS SSE hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in and click on admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. EMRS SSE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save EMRS SSE admit card PDF and take a print out.

EMRS SSE Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at emrs.tribal.gov.in

Visit the official website- emrs.tribal.gov.in

Click on EMRS SSE admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

EMRS SSE admit card PDF will be available for download

Save EMRS SSE hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

EMRS SSE hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

EMRS SSE Exam Centre Guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on EMRS SSE exam 2025, please visit the official websites- emrs.tribal.gov.in, nests.tribal.gov.in.