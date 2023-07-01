DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Download link active for TGT, PGT and other posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : DSSSB WEBSITE DSSSB TGT, PGT and other posts admit card 2023 released

DSSSB Various Posts Admit Card 2023: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, DSSSB has issued the admit card for exam scheduled between July 5 and July 11, 2023. Aspirants can download the DSSSB admit card through the official website-- dsssb.delhi.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

DSSSB will conduct the online exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for TGT, PGT, Librarian and other posts from July 5 to July 11, 2023. The PGT English (Female) (post code- 34/22) exam will be held on July 5, Domestic Science Teacher (post code- 40/22) and Manager (Civil) (post code- 02/22) exam will be held on July 6, DSSSB exam date for Librarian (post code- 37/22) is July 10 and Pump Driver, Fitter Electrical 2nd Class, Electric Driver 2nd Class, Motorman, Electric Mistry and SBO posts exam will be held on July 11, 2023.

DSSSB Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the DSSSB Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in Go to the ‘Latest News’ section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, "E-admit card link of DSSSB examinations of various posts.." Next, key in your application number and date of birth to login. Verify details and download DSSSB Admit Card 2023. Take a print of the admit card PDF to carry on exam day.

Direct Link: DSSSB Various Posts Admit Card 2023

ALSO READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at ibps.in; Check dates, eligibility criteria and more