'Drop of over 1 lakh candidates': Why is there a decline in UPSC CSE Prelims applicants over years | Explained

New Delhi:

The number of candidates appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination declined significantly in 2023-24, indicating a shrinking applicant pool despite the examination remaining one of the country's most competitive recruitment processes. According to the UPSC's 74th Annual Report, 10,27,514 candidates appeared for the CSE Prelims in 2023-24 compared to 11,52,566 in 2022-23 and 11,12,318 in 2021-22.

The latest figures represent a drop of nearly 1.25 lakh candidates from the previous year and mark the lowest Prelims attendance in the last three years. The decline comes amid changing trends in the Civil Services Examination (CSE), suggesting that while fewer aspirants are taking the first stage of the examination, those who do appear are progressing to subsequent stages in greater numbers. The report shows that 14,579 candidates appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination in 2023-24, up from 13,051 in 2022-23 and 9,156 in 2021-22. This is the highest number of candidates writing the Mains examination during the three-year period covered by the report.

The ratio of candidates reaching the Mains stage has remained broadly stable, with roughly one candidate qualifying for every 70 aspirants appearing for the Preliminary Examination.

Examination Year Applicants Civil Services (prelims) 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 11,12,318 11,52,566 10,27,514 Civil Services (Mains) 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 9,156 13,051 14,579

Declining vacancies in UPSC

The changing applicant trend also coincides with fluctuations in the number of vacancies notified by the UPSC over the past decade. Civil Services vacancies touched a record high of 1,363 in 2014 before witnessing a steady decline. The number fell to 1,056 in 2017, dropped further to 812 in 2018, and reached a decade-low of 748 in 2021. Since then, recruitment has shown signs of recovery, with vacancies rising to 1,022 in 2022, 1,105 in 2023 and 1,056 in 2024. For 2025 and 2026, the Commission has notified 1,087 and 933 vacancies, respectively.

Year Number of vacancies 2012 1091 2013 1228 2014 1363 2015 1164 2016 1209 2017 1056 2018 812 2019 922 2020 836 2021 748 2022 1022 2023 1105 2024 1056 2025 1087 2026 933



UPSC CSE Mains from August 21; check paper pattern

UPSC CSE Mains exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from August 21. UPSC CSE Mains exam comprises nine papers, of which seven will count toward the final merit ranking and two are qualifying in nature.

Qualifying Papers

Paper A: Indian Language (chosen from the Eighth Schedule included in the constitution) -300 marks

Paper B: English -300 marks.

Merit-ranking papers

Paper I: Essay -250 marks

Paper II: General Studies I (Indian Heritage, Culture, History, Geography)- 250 marks

Paper III: General Studies II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations) - 250 marks

Paper IV: General Studies III (Technology, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Disaster Management) -250 marks

Paper V: General Studies IV (Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude) -250 marks

Paper VI & VII: Optional Subject (two papers) -250 marks each.

For details on UPSC CSE exam, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

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-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.