Dreaming of an ISRO internship? Eligibility, application - here’s all you need to know

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) internship and student trainee scheme provides budding scientists an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in advanced space research and technology. Candidates pursuing their graduation, post-graduation, or research degree in disciplines of science and technology are eligible to apply for the internship, and work will be allotted on the basis of availability at the respective unit.

ISRO internship scheme: Eligibility

All applicants must fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria to apply for the internship programme

The candidate must be an Indian citizen, pursuing, or have completed a graduation, or post-graduation, or research degree in disciplines of science and technology

The student should possess an aggregate of a minimum of 60 per cent or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

Where to apply for ISRO internship scheme?

To apply for ISRO’s internship and student trainee internship, applicants can visit the official website of the specific unit they want to be a part of and apply there.

Here are the relevant pages from the Center/Units

U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru - https://www.ursc.gov.in/hrd/students.jsp

Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad - https://www.sac.gov.in/srtd

North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong - https://nesac.gov.in/outreach/

Master Control Facility, Hasan - https://www.mcf.gov.in/website/Internship

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram - https://vsscinternship.vssc.gov.in/HRDDPROJ/

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun - https://www.iirs.gov.in/content/external-student-internship

Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru

ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram - https://www.vssc.gov.in/STUDENTS/

ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri - https://www.iprc.gov.in/careers.html

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Gadanki - https://www.narl.gov.in/

Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad - https://www.prl.res.in/prl-eng/ept

Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota - https://www.shar.gov.in/sdscshar/internship.jsp

ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru - https://www.istrac.gov.in/Student_Internship.html.

ISRO in spotlight over internship row

Meanwhile, the space research organisation recently became a topic of discussion on social media after a tech professional criticised their unpaid internship programme.

The controversy stems from a viral post on X where a user pointed out that ISRO pays undergraduate interns zero rupees, with no accommodation or food arrangements provided either. The user said working at ISRO was a childhood dream, but argued that a completely unpaid internship, with no stipend, no lodging, and no meals covered, isn't a viable goal for any young aspirant to work towards.

For details on ISRO internship programme, check the official ISRO circular - isro.gov.in/InternshipAndProjects.html.

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