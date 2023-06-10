Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
DRDO rolls out 150 Apprentices vacancy; graduate, diploma and ITI trade apprentices can apply

DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can fill in the application form through the official website-- drdo.gov.in until 20 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2023 21:26 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO Recruitment 2023 Apprentice Vacancy

DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Research Centre Imarat (RCI) at DRDO is conducting registrations for Apprentices Recruitment 2023. The applications are invited from Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation) for a total of 150 posts. All eligible and interested candidates can fill in the application form through the official website-- drdo.gov.in until 20 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of academic merit / written test/ interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. The engagement of apprentices (Graduate, Diploma and ITI) will be valid for a period of one year.

Candidates should note that registration of BE/ BTech / Diploma candidates on mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up application form. The minimum age limit is 18 years as on June 1, 2023.

DRDO Trade Apprentices Vacancy Details

Category Qualification required No. of posts Stipend
Graduate Apprentice BE/ BTech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical) 30 Rs 9,000 p.m.
Technician Apprentice (Diploma) Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical) 30 Rs 8,000 p.m.
Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation) Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) 90 As per govt norms

 

