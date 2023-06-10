DRDO rolls out 150 Apprentices vacancy; graduate, diploma and ITI trade apprentices can apply

DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Research Centre Imarat (RCI) at DRDO is conducting registrations for Apprentices Recruitment 2023. The applications are invited from Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation) for a total of 150 posts. All eligible and interested candidates can fill in the application form through the official website-- drdo.gov.in until 20 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of academic merit / written test/ interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. The engagement of apprentices (Graduate, Diploma and ITI) will be valid for a period of one year.
Candidates should note that registration of BE/ BTech / Diploma candidates on mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory and must possess a valid registration number before filling up application form. The minimum age limit is 18 years as on June 1, 2023.
DRDO Trade Apprentices Vacancy Details
|Category
|Qualification required
|No. of posts
|Stipend
|Graduate Apprentice
|BE/ BTech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical)
|30
|Rs 9,000 p.m.
|Technician Apprentice (Diploma)
|Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical)
|30
|Rs 8,000 p.m.
|Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation)
|Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, Library-Assistant and COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)
|90
|As per govt norms