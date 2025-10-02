'Don't cheat or use fake certificates to get a job': UPSC chairman Cheating and use of fake certificates in any government job exam is unacceptable, the chairman asserted.

New Delhi:

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar on Wednesday said that there is "zero-tolerance policy towards cheating and use of fake certificates" to get a government job. Cheating and use of fake certificates in any government job exam is unacceptable, the chairman asserted.

UPSC has started the celebration of its centenary with various events and arranged a first-of-its-kind virtual town hall with the chairman. Interacting with candidates in the townhall, the chairman requested the job aspirants not to even look towards cheating because it can cause long-term career damage for them.

Last year, Puja Khedkar was dismissed from the Indian Administrative Service after it was found that Khedkar had allegedly submitted misleading information to obtain Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate to ensure her selection. "In case of cheating, a FIR is filed and criminal action is taken against the perpetrator. You are all aware that the action is being taken against Puja Khedkar," he said.

The UPSC chief has also talked about the steps taken by UPSC to prevent impersonation and the need to coaching to get success in the civil services examination. According to the chairman, UPSC has Aadhaar in application process to prevent impersonation and is planning to take certificates of candidates through DigiLocker to maintain authenticity. Regarding the need of coaching for success in UPSC exam, the chairman said that coaching s not mandatory for success in UPSC exams.

As part of the centenary year activities, the Commission launched a dedicated anecdote portal titled “My UPSC Interview: From Dream to Reality. The initiative invites civil servants, both serving and retired, to share their experiences of appearing before the UPSC Interview Board. The submissions, to be made by December 31, 2025, will capture the defining moments of candidates’ journeys into public service. A compilation of selected entries will be published during the centenary year in 2026, UPSC release read.

The chairman emphasised that UPSC will deepen its engagement with aspirants through initiatives like the anecdote portal “My UPSC Interview”.

Established on October 1, 1926, UPSC has served as the backbone of India’s merit-based civil services for nearly a century.