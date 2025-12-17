Delhi Police has over 9,000 vacant posts; details here As per the input shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Rajya Sabha, the current strength of the force stands at 92,044 personnel.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has a total of over 9,000 vacancies (9,248 vacant posts) across ranks ranging from Constable Deputy Commissioner of Police and Additional DCP. As per the input shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Rajya Sabha, the current strength of the force stands at 92,044 personnel.

As per the data, 13 posts are vacant for DCP and Additional DCP posts, 15 positions remains unfilled in the Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) of Additional DCP.

Delhi Police post-wise vacancies

DCP and Additional DCP- 13

Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) of Additional DCP- 15

Assistant Commissioner of Police- 125

Inspector- 108

Sub-Inspectors- 1039

Head Constable- 3,057

Constables- 4,591.

The information was shared by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home in a written reply to a question raised by TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik in the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Police Constable, Head Constable exam dates

The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female is scheduled to be held from December 18 to January 6, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police- January 7 to 12, Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)- January 15 to 22.

The candidates can check and download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC Delhi Police Constable exam dates PDF link. SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC Delhi Police Constable exam date 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC Delhi Police Constable exam, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.