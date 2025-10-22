Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC Delhi Police registration last date extended; know how to apply SSC Delhi Police Constable Registration 2025: The Delhi Police Constable application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 21, but has now been extended till October 31. Know how to apply at ssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Delhi Police Constable registration last date has been extended, the candidates can now apply for the Delhi Police Constable posts till October 31, 2025. The Delhi Police Constable application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 21, but has now been extended till October 31.

"It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [upto 23:00 hours] for filling up Online Application Form of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025," SSC notification mentioned. The candidates can apply for SSC Delhi Police Constable posts on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies

General category (UR)- 3174

OBC- 1,608

SC- 1,386

EWS- 756

ST- 641.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Male, female vacancies

Constable (Exe.)-Male- 4,408 Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Serviceman)- 285 Constable (Exe.)-Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)- 376 Constable (Exe.)-Female- 2496.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification in 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board. The reserved categories will get relaxation on the educational qualification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 25 years as of July 1, 2025.

However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, upto 5 years for SC/ ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for sportsperson.

Physical standards

Male (General)

Height (cms)- 170

Chest (cms)- 81- 85

Males (hill areas)

Height- 165 cms

Chest- 76- 85 cms (5 cm expansion)

Females (general)

Height (cms)- 157 cms

Females (hill areas & SC/ST, daughters of police person

155/ 152 cms

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, the reserved category candidates are exempt from paying application fee.

How to apply at ssc.gov.in

To apply for Delhi Police Constable post, the candidates can apply on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Click on Delhi Police Constable application process link. Fill Delhi Police Constable application form with details. Upload photographs and required documents. Pay Delhi Police Constable application fee and click on submit. Save Delhi Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration begins: September 22

Application process ends: October 21

Last date for application fee payment: October 22

Application form correction process: October 29 to 31

Delhi Police Constable exam date- December 2025 or January 2026.

Pay scale

The shortlisted candidates for the Group C post will be placed under pay level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100).

For details on Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.