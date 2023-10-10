Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 admit card out on delhihighcourt.nic.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 admit card download link available on delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023: The High Court of Delhi has released the admit card for the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Mains Exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam can download their mains exam call letters from the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The high court has scheduled the Judiciary Main Exam 2023 on October 14 and 15. The exam will be conducted offline comprising four papers - General Knowledge, and Language, Law 1, Law 2 and Law 3. Candidates can download the Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023: How to download call letters

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination - 2023'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to key in your login details and click on 'submit'

Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 call letter will appear on the screen

Download Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 call letter and save it for future reference

Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 admit card direct download link

This drive is being done to recruit 16 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2023. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. The prelims exam was conducted on August 20, 2023, wherein 78 candidates were shortlisted for the mains exam. Candidates can directly access the Delhi Higher Judiciary main exam admit card download link by clicking on the provided link. Candidates are advised to read all the details mentioned on the admit card before appearing in the exam.