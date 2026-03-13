CTET answer key 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE CTET OMR sheet available at ctet.nic.in; when is result

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET OMR sheet is also available at ctet.nic.in.

To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

CTET result is likely to be released in April, the candidates can check and download CTET scorecard pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.