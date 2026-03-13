Advertisement
  3. CTET answer key 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE CTET OMR sheet available at ctet.nic.in; when is result
CTET answer key 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE CTET OMR sheet available at ctet.nic.in; when is result

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CTET answer key 2026 (OUT) Live: The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET OMR sheet is also available at ctet.nic.in.

CTET answer key 2026 Live: Download CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in.
CTET answer key 2026 Live: Download CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in. Image Source : ctet.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET OMR sheet is also available at ctet.nic.in. 

To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.    

CTET result is likely to be released in April, the candidates can check and download CTET scorecard pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :CTET answer key 2026 (OUT) Live: CBSE CTET OMR sheet available at ctet.nic.in

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in: Steps to download

    • Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in  
    • Click on CTET answer key link 
    • CTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 10:56 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET result date 2026

    CBSE CTET result 2026 is likely to be released in April. The candidates can check CTET result on the official portal- ctet.nic.in and download scorecard PDF using login credentials- application number, date of birth. 

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to raise objections on CTET answer key

    The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official portal- ctet.nic.in and raise objections on it. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers, supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CTET answer key

    To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.      

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key link

    CTET answer key link is ctet.nic.in.    

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key 2026 out

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CTET answer key on the official website -  ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 pdf on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET was held on February 8.  

