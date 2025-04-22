CSE 2025 Result: Women toppers in UPSC over the last 11 years, check full list

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2024 results, with Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, emerging as the topper. In this article, we'll look at the number of female candidates who have topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination over the past 11 years.
UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for this exam and secure a coveted position in the Indian bureaucracy. UPSC CSE 2025 toppers become national figures, inspiring others to achieve their dream job.
Women Toppers in UPSC over the last 11 Years
In the last decade, six female candidates have secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The table below highlights these toppers, showcasing their diverse backgrounds and academic strengths that contributed to their success.
|Name
|Year
|Shakti Dubey
|2025
|Ishita Kishore
|2022
|Shruti Sharma
|2021
|Nandini K. R.
|2016
|Tina Dabi
|2015
|Ira Singhal
|2014
What is UPSC CSE?
The CSE (Civil Services Examination) is a standardised test in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to higher civil services in the Government of India, such as the All India Services and Central Civil Services (Group A and a few Group B posts).
