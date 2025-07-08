CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 to be released tomorrow for July 16 exam, how to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released tomorrow, July 8. All those who applied for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment exam can download their call letters from the official website - csbc.bihar.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable exam tomorrow, July 8. All those who registered for the CSBC Bihar Police recruitment exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 can be accessed at csbc.bihar.gov.in. According to the official schedule, Bihar Police constable exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3. Once the admit cards are released, the board has access and can download their Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Notably, the board will release the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for each exam separately. The candidates will be able to download the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 seven days before the exam. As of now, the exam authority will release the admit card for the exam scheduled for July 16. Candidates should note that the admit cards for the remaining exam will be released as per the following schedule given in the notification:

July 16 exam: Admit card from July 9

July 20 exam: Admit card from July 13

July 23 exam: Admit card from July 16

July 27 exam: Admit card from July 20

July 30 exam: Admit card from July 23

August 3 exam: Admit card from July 27

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Bihar Police Constable Admit Card.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

The admit card will have information like the candidate’s roll number, exam centre name, father’s name, and other relevant details. A candidate needs to download, print and carry the hard copy of their admit card and adhere it to them on the day of the exam. Additionally, the candidates are required to carry a valid photo identification proof, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID, along with the admit card. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025, they can contact the exam authority to produce a duplicate admit card, which can be obtained from the office of the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) located at Bank Harding Road (Near Secretariat Halt), Patna 800001. The duplicate admit cards will be issued two days before the exam.