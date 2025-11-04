CRPF SSC GD medical test admit card 2025 out at crpfonline.com; know how to download SSC GD medical test admit card 2025: The candidates who will appear for the SSC GD medical test can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- crpfonline.com. The CRPF SSC GD medical test hall ticket login credentials are- registration ID and date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC GD medical test 2025, the candidates who will appear for the SSC GD medical test can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- crpfonline.com. The CRPF SSC GD medical test hall ticket login credentials are- registration ID and date of birth.

To download CRPF SSC GD medical test hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- crpfonline.com and click on hall ticket link. Enter registration ID and date of birth as the required credentials for login. SSC GD hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC GD admit card PDF and take a print out.

SSC GD medical test hall ticket: How to download at crpfonline.com

Visit the official website- crpfonline.com

Click on SSC GD medical test hall ticket PDF link

Use registration ID and date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC GD medical test hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save SSC GD medical test admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC GD medical test hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, dates of medical test, exam centre address, other details.

SSC GD medical test 2025: List of documents required

Four passport-size photographs

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport and driving license)

Matriculation/ 10th pass certificate

Caste/ category certificate

Domicile certificate

NCC certificate

Medical Fitness certificate

Passport-size photographs.

The qualified candidates in the SSC GD Constable post will be in the pay scale between Rs 21,700 to 69,100 per month. The recruitment drive is being held for 53,690 vacancies.

For details on SSC GD medical test, please visit the official website- crpfonline.com.