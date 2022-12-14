Follow us on Image Source : PTI Civil Services Exam 2021: 91 selected candidates could not be allocated any service, know here why?

Civil Services Exam 2021: 91 candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination in 2021 could not be allocated any government service. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha citing various reasons.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. Of the 748 candidates recommended by the UPSC on the basis of the civil services examination 2021 (CSE), 91 candidates could not be allocated to any service till December 7, 2022.

This was due to reasons such as limited preference, findings of medical examination, the unsuccessful claim of reserved category, and candidature withdrawn by candidates in accordance with the provisions of CSE Rules-2021, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Six recommended candidates of CSE-2021, whose parent(s) were working in the state public sector undertakings, have been treated as falling under Other Backward Classes (creamy-layer), he said. His reply was in response to a question on "whether some OBC candidates have not been allocated service stating the lack of equivalence for posts held by their parents in state public sector undertakings, towards determining their non-creamy layer status".

The report of the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to examine the issues related to creamy layer equivalence amongst the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) is under consideration, the minister said.

Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha also informed that there are many vacant posts for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers as on January 1, 2022. According to the data shared by Jitendra Singh, There is a vacancy for 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 IPS officers and 3,191 IFS officers as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

(with inputs from PTI)

