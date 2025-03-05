CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 1,161 vacancies - how to apply, fee, more CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 registration process for 1,161 posts have been started. Candidates interested in applying for the aforementioned positions can submit their applications by visiting the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Check details here.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started the registration procedure for the constable positions. Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacant positions can submit their application forms through the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application form is April 3, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,161 positions in the organization. Candidates can find details about the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, application process, fee, and other related information below.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Cook - 493 positions

Cobbler -9 positions

Tailor-23 positions

Barber -199 positions

Washer- 262 positions

Sweeper - 152 positions

Painter- 2 positions

Carpenter- 9 positions

Electrician - 4 positions

Mali - 4 positions

Welder-1 position

Charge Mechanical-1 position

MP Attendant-2 positions

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who hold Matriculation or its equivalent qualification from a recognised board for unskilled trades are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online.

Visit the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 online registration'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 100/- and the candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying application fee. The payment should be done through online mode.

