Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 700 Constable Executive posts; Apply till June 17

Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Chandigarh Police Recruitment Board has started the registration process for Constable Executive Recruitment 2023. A total of 700 Constable vacancies including 393 Males, 223 Females, and 84 ESM is to be filled through this recruitment process. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The application process has been commenced on May 27 and will conclude on June 17, 2023. The written exam date for Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 is slated as July 23, tentatively. The minimum eligibility criteria required to apply for the post is; a candidate should have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of release of advertisement - May 20, 2023

May 20, 2023 Start date of online application - May 27, 2023

May 27, 2023 Last date to fill online application - June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Tentative date for written examination - July 23, 2023

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of Post - Police Constable (Executive)

Police Constable (Executive) Number of Posts - 700

Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

For General category candidates - 18 to 25 years

18 to 25 years For OBC category candidates - 18 to 28 years

18 to 28 years For SC category candidates - 18 to 30 years

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories will have to pay Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) will have to pay Rs 800. While Ex-serviceman are exempted from any fee payment.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written examination, Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).