Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023 OUT on chandigarhpolice.gov.in, get link here

Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023: The Chandigarh Police has declared the result for Constable Recruitment 2023 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the Chandigarh Constable results through the official website, chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The written exam for Chandigarh Police Constable Executive Recruitment 2023 was held on July 23. A total of 700 vacant posts is to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection process will be based on written exam, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST), and finally, Document Verification. The answer keys and question papers for all sets were published on July 24 and candidates were given time till July 27 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). "The date and important instructions for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test will be announced in due course on the official website of Chandigarh Police," reads an official statement.

Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023: How to Download

Candidates can check the Chandigarh Police Constable result by following the simple steps provided here.