CG Vyapam Constable result 2025 out at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in; how to download shortlisted candidates list PD

New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has announced the result for the Constable recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CG Vyapam Constable exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 was held on September 14.

To download CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and click on the candidates list PDF link. CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

CG Vyapam Constable Result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

Visit the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF link

CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CG Vyapam Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CG Vyapam Constable final answer key 2025 PDF

The CG Vyapam Constable final answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download the final answer key PDF on the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. To download CG Vyapam Constable final answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and click on final answer key PDF link. CG Vyapam Constable final answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

The qualified candidates in the CG Vyapam Constable recruitment exam 2025 have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For details on the CG Vyapam Constable recruitment exam result 2025, please visit the official website- vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.