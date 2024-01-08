Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Last day tomorrow to submit applications for multiple vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 application's last day is tomorrow, January 9.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India will conclude the registration window for recruitment of multiple sub-staff tomorrow, January 9. All eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the closure of the application window. The registration window commenced on December 20.

A total of 484 vacancies for the post of sub-staff will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection process of the candidates will be done based on the online exam conducted by IBPS and a local language test by the bank, both based on merit. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

State-Wise Vacancy Break up

Gujarat -76 Posts

Madhya Pradesh- 24 Posts

Chhattisgarh -14 Posts

Delhi- 21 Posts

Rajasthan -55 Posts

Odisha- 2 Posts

Uttar Pradesh- 78 Posts

Maharashtra- 118 Posts

Bihar- 76 Posts

Jharkhand -20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

The candidate should have passed 10th or equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidates between the age group of 18 and 26 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF 2024-25'

Then, click on the option that reads, 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF' to open the online application form

Now, click on 'new registration'

Enter your basic information to register

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload all necessary documents, and make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates.