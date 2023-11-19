Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register for 192 Officer posts, apply now!

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The registration window for recruitment to various posts in the Central Bank of India will close today, November 19, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application forms via the bank's website, centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. The recruitment drive aims to fill 192 officer vacancies in the Specialist Category. Candidates can find the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, and other essential details on the website.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Information Technology scale V: 1 Post
- Information Technology Scale III: 6 Posts
- Information Technology scale II: 73 Posts
- Information Technology scale I: 15 Posts
- Risk Manager scale V: 1 Post
- Risk Manager scale IV: 1 Post
- Risk Manager scale I: 2 Posts
- Financial Analyst Scale III: 5 Posts
- Financial Analyst Scale II: 4 Posts
- Law Officer scale II: 15 Posts
- Credit Officer scale II: 50 Posts
- CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3 Posts
- Security Officer Scale I: 15 Posts
- Librarian scale I: 1 Post
Educational Qualification:
- Information Technology: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering disciplines such as computer application/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication
- Risk Management - B.Sc Statistics/Bachelor‟s Degree in Analytical field
- Financial Analyst/SM - CA/ICAI/ICWAI
- Law Officer - Bachelor Degree in Law
- Credit Officer - Graduate with Full-time MBA/MMS (Finance) / full-time PGDBM
- Security/ AM - Should be a Graduate
- Risk/ AM - Scale 1 - MBA/MMS/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking / Finance with aggregate of at least 60% marks.
- Librarian/ AM – Scale 1 - A degree (Graduation) in Library Science with 55% marks
How to apply?
Candidates can apply only online by the end of the day on November 19 and no other mode of application will be accepted.
Application Fee
- Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates - 175/-+GST
- All Other Candidates Rs. 850/-+GST
