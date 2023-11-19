Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register for 192 Officer posts, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 online applications closing today, November 19, 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The registration window for recruitment to various posts in the Central Bank of India will close today, November 19, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application forms via the bank's website, centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. The recruitment drive aims to fill 192 officer vacancies in the Specialist Category. Candidates can find the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, and other essential details on the website.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Information Technology scale V: 1 Post

Information Technology Scale III: 6 Posts

Information Technology scale II: 73 Posts

Information Technology scale I: 15 Posts

Risk Manager scale V: 1 Post

Risk Manager scale IV: 1 Post

Risk Manager scale I: 2 Posts

Financial Analyst Scale III: 5 Posts

Financial Analyst Scale II: 4 Posts

Law Officer scale II: 15 Posts

Credit Officer scale II: 50 Posts

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3 Posts

Security Officer Scale I: 15 Posts

Librarian scale I: 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Information Technology: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering disciplines such as computer application/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication

Risk Management - B.Sc Statistics/Bachelor‟s Degree in Analytical field

Financial Analyst/SM - CA/ICAI/ICWAI

Law Officer - Bachelor Degree in Law

Credit Officer - Graduate with Full-time MBA/MMS (Finance) / full-time PGDBM

Security/ AM - Should be a Graduate

Risk/ AM - Scale 1 - MBA/MMS/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking / Finance with aggregate of at least 60% marks.

Librarian/ AM – Scale 1 - A degree (Graduation) in Library Science with 55% marks

How to apply?

Candidates can apply only online by the end of the day on November 19 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates - 175/-+GST

All Other Candidates Rs. 850/-+GST

