Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register for 192 Officer posts, apply now!

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register for 192 Officer posts, apply now!

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Online applications will be closed today, November 19, 2023. Candidates seeking jobs in the bank sector can submit applications by the end of the day. Check eligibility, how to apply and other essential details about the recruitment process.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 13:08 IST
central bank of india recruitment 2023 notification pdf, central bank of india recruitment 2023 jobs
Image Source : FREEPIK Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 online applications closing today, November 19, 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The registration window for recruitment to various posts in the Central Bank of India will close today, November 19, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application forms via the bank's website, centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. The recruitment drive aims to fill 192 officer vacancies in the Specialist Category. Candidates can find the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, and other essential details on the website.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Information Technology scale V: 1 Post
  • Information Technology Scale III: 6 Posts
  • Information Technology scale II: 73 Posts
  • Information Technology scale I: 15 Posts
  • Risk Manager scale V: 1 Post
  • Risk Manager scale IV: 1 Post
  • Risk Manager scale I: 2 Posts
  • Financial Analyst Scale III: 5 Posts
  • Financial Analyst Scale II: 4 Posts
  • Law Officer scale II: 15 Posts
  • Credit Officer scale II: 50 Posts
  • CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3 Posts
  • Security Officer Scale I: 15 Posts
  • Librarian scale I: 1 Post

Educational Qualification: 

  • Information Technology: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering disciplines such as computer application/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication
  • Risk Management - B.Sc Statistics/Bachelor‟s Degree in Analytical field
  • Financial Analyst/SM - CA/ICAI/ICWAI
  • Law Officer - Bachelor Degree in Law
  • Credit Officer - Graduate with Full-time MBA/MMS (Finance) / full-time PGDBM
  • Security/ AM - Should be a Graduate 
  • Risk/ AM - Scale 1 - MBA/MMS/Post Graduate Diploma in Banking / Finance with aggregate of at least 60% marks.
  • Librarian/ AM – Scale 1 - A degree (Graduation) in Library Science with 55% marks

How to apply?

Candidates can apply only online by the end of the day on November 19 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee

  • Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates -  175/-+GST
  • All Other Candidates Rs. 850/-+GST

ALSO READ | SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility

ALSO READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News