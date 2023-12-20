Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 484 Sub-Staff Positions at centralbankofindia.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 online application commences

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The Central Bank of India has started the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts of Sub-Staff. The candidates can submit applications online from December 20 to January 9, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 484 vacant positions of Sub-Staff/Safai Karamchari in the organisation. Candidates can check the vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total No. of Posts - 484

State-wise vacancy numbers

Gujarat: 76 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 24 posts

Chhattisgarh: 14 posts

Delhi: 21 posts

Rajasthan: 55 posts

Odisha: 2 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 78 posts

Maharashtra: 118 posts

Bihar: 76 posts

Jharkhand: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a minimum educational qualification of 10th pass or its equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - The candidate should have attained the age of 18 years and must be not above 26 years. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit in eligible categories as per the rules.

Selection Criteria

The selection will be done based on candidates' performance in the online exam and local language exam strictly on merit. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for a local language exam. There will be negative markings for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

How to apply?

Go to the Bank website www.centralbankofindia.co.in

website www.centralbankofindia.co.in Click on the homepage to open the link ― RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF 2024-25.

Then click on the option ―CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF.

Click here for the new registration form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Payment of fees/ intimation charges via ONLINE MODE

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Only online payment Payable from December 20 to January 9 (Tentative)

SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)

All other candidates - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many vacancies will be recruited through Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023?

Answer: A total of 468 vacancies will be recruited for the positions of Sub-Staff or Safai Karamchari.

2. What is the minimum qualification for recruitment to the Sub-Staff Positions?

Answer: The minimum qualification is class 10th.

3. What is the starting date for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023?

Answer: The starting date for Central Bank of India Sub Staff Recruitment 2023 is December 20.

4. What is the last date for Central Bank of India Sub Staff Recruitment 2023?

Answer: The last date for Central Bank of India Sub Staff Recruitment 2023 is January 9, 2024.

5. What is the selection procedure for Central Bank of India Sub Staff Recruitment 2023?

Answer: The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and local language exam