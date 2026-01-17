CCRAS Group A, B, C answer key 2025 out at ccras.nic.in; know how to raise objections CCRAS Group A, B, C answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download CCRAS Group A, B, and C posts answer key on the official website- ccras.nic.in. Know how to download answer key and raise objections.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) recruitment exam answer key 2025 for Group A, B, and C posts has been released, the candidates can check and download CCRAS Group A, B, and C posts answer key on the official website- ccras.nic.in. The CCRAS recruitment exam 2025 for various Group A, B, and C posts was held from November 24 to 28 and December 2 to 4, 2025.

The candidates can check and download CCRAS answer key 2025 for Group A, B, and C posts on the official website- ccras.nic.in.

Visit the official website- ccras.nic.in

Click on CCRAS Group A, B, and C posts answer key PDF link

CCRAS Group A, B, and C answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CCRAS Group A, B, and C answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on CCRAS answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CCRAS Group A, B, and C answer key 2025. To raise objections on CCRAS Group A, B, and C answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ccras.nic.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save CCRAS Group A, B, C answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections raised on CCRAS Group A, B, and C answer key, the CCRAS Group A, B, C final answer key and result will be released and be available on the official portal- ccras.nic.in.

For details on CCRAS Group A, B, C exam 2025, please visit the official website- ccras.nic.in.