CCI recruitment 2025 admit card out for 147 vacancies, direct link here

The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) has issued the admit cards for the recruitment examination for various positions. Candidates who applied for the 2025 recruitment examination for 147 vacancies can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. CCI recruitment 2025 exam admit cards are available for download on the official website of CCI - cotcorp.org.in. The admit card functions as a vital entry document and contains important information such as the exam date, venue, reporting time, candidate-specific details, and other instructions. Candidates can download their admit card by following the simple steps outlined below.
How to download CCI recruitment 2025 admit card?
- Visit the official website of CCI -cotcorp.org.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'CCI recruitment 2025 admit card'.
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Enter your registration number, password, and click on 'sign in'.
- CCI recruitment 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and save CCI recruitment 2025 admit card for future reference.
CCI recruitment 2025 admit card
Details on admit card
Candidates are advised to cross-check all the information mentioned on their admit cards. In case of any changes, they can contact the concerned authority for rectification.
- Name of the examination authority
- Examination Name
- Full name of the candidate
- Registration number and roll number
- Date of birth
- Reporting time
- Date of the examination
- Exam centre name
- Centre code
- Complete address of the exam venue
- Guidelines and instructions for exam day
Direct link to download CCI recruitment 2025 admit card
Candidates appearing in the CCI recruitment 2025 exam are advised to carry their important documents, such as, aadhar card, or voter id along with the printout of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without call letters. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.