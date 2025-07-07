CCI recruitment 2025 admit card out for 147 vacancies, direct link here CCI recruitment 2025 admit card has been released for 147 posts. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - cotcorp.org.in.

New Delhi:

The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) has issued the admit cards for the recruitment examination for various positions. Candidates who applied for the 2025 recruitment examination for 147 vacancies can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. CCI recruitment 2025 exam admit cards are available for download on the official website of CCI - cotcorp.org.in. The admit card functions as a vital entry document and contains important information such as the exam date, venue, reporting time, candidate-specific details, and other instructions. Candidates can download their admit card by following the simple steps outlined below.

How to download CCI recruitment 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website of CCI -cotcorp.org.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CCI recruitment 2025 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, password, and click on 'sign in'.

CCI recruitment 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save CCI recruitment 2025 admit card for future reference.

CCI recruitment 2025 admit card

Details on admit card

Candidates are advised to cross-check all the information mentioned on their admit cards. In case of any changes, they can contact the concerned authority for rectification.

Name of the examination authority

Examination Name

Full name of the candidate

Registration number and roll number

Date of birth

Reporting time

Date of the examination

Exam centre name

Centre code

Complete address of the exam venue

Guidelines and instructions for exam day

Direct link to download CCI recruitment 2025 admit card

Candidates appearing in the CCI recruitment 2025 exam are advised to carry their important documents, such as, aadhar card, or voter id along with the printout of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without call letters. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.