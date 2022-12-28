Follow us on Image Source : CBSE (WEBSITE) CBSE Recruitment 2022: Board cancelled the candidature for various posts | Check notice here

CBSE Recruitment 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice regarding the cancellation of candidature for various posts. As per the official notice of the board, the candidature of 19 candidates who applied for stenographer and assistant posts has been cancelled. The Board has also released a list of the candidates mentioning their registration number and the post they applied for.

Candidates can check the official notice of the board on the official website- cbse.gov.in. As per the official notice of the board, the candidature of 15 candidates has been cancelled because they failed to appear before the document verification committee at the CBSE HQs twice.

Why CBSE Cancelled the candidature?

The official notice of the board reads, 'This 15 in continuation to Notification No. CBSE/Rectt Cell/14(85)/DR/2022/1858078 dated 01.12.2022 whereby 29 provisionally shortlisted candidates from the Reserve Panel for the post of Senior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant were given another chance to present before the Document Verification Committee at CBSE HQs, Preet Vihar, Delhi on 14.12.2022 as they have not attended/appeared for document verification conducted on 16.11.2022. The following 15 candidates (post mentioned against each) again failed to appear before the Document Verification Committee on 14.12.2022 for their document verification.'

Candidature cancelled for four more candidates

The candidature of 4 more candidates has been cancelled by the board. The notice further reads, 'In addition to above, the following 04 candidates who were provisionally selected for the posts mentioned against each vide this office Result Notice No. CBSE/Re Cell/14(85)/DR/2022/1857639 and CBSE/Rectt Cell/14(85)/DR/2022/1857638 d 11.11.2022 respectively were called for document verification on 16.11.2022 they have refused to attend the same.'

