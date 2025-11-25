BSEB STET answer key 2025 out at bsebstet.org; know how to raise objections BSEB STET answer key 2025: The BSEB STET answer key objection window will be opened till November 27, the candidates who wish to raise objections on BSEB STET answer key can do so on the official portal- bsebstet.org.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the STET answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB STET exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- bsebstet.org. The BSEB STET answer key objection window will be opened till November 27, the candidates who wish to raise objections on BSEB STET answer key can do so on the official portal- bsebstet.org.

The candidates can follow these steps to download BSEB STET answer key 2025 PDF. To download BSEB STET answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal- bsebstet.org and click on STET answer key PDF link. BSEB STET answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB STET answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

BSEB STET answer key 2025: How to download at bsebstet.org

Visit the official website- bsebstet.org

Click on BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf link

BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf will be available for download

Save BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf

Visit the official website- bsebstet.org

Click on BSEB STET answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document pdf

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save BSEB STET answer key saved document PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on BSEB STET exam 2025, BSEB will release the STET final answer key and result. The BSEB STET final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- bsebstet.org.

For details on BSEB STET exam 2025, please visit the official website- bsebstet.org.